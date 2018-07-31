Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market – What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years?

This report studies Cardiac Assist Devices in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Biophan Technologies, Inc.

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd

Thoratec Corporation

MAQUET GmbH & Co.

Teleflex Incorporated

Heart Ware International

Berlin Heart GmbH

Abiomed Inc.

SynCardia Systems

Bioheart, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

Total Artificial Heart

Ventricular Assist Devices

Circulatory Support Devices

By Application, the market can be split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



Table of Contents

Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.1.1 Definition of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.1.2 Specifications of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.2 Classification of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.2.1 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

1.2.2 Total Artificial Heart

1.2.3 Ventricular Assist Devices

1.2.4 Circulatory Support Devices

1.3 Applications of Cardiac Assist Devices

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cardiac Assist Devices

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cardiac Assist Devices

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cardiac Assist Devices

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Cardiac Assist Devices

