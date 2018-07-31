Ethylene Dichloride Industry with Future Market Projections for Forthcoming Years 2018 – 2026

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market: Overview

Ethylene dichloride is a colorless liquid with sweet odor. It is manufactured by reacting ethylene with chlorine, which is further thermally cracked in order to produce vinyl chloride monomer. Ethylene dichloride can be manufactured using two routes. The direct chlorination process that uses pure chlorine and ethylene is primarily employed to produce ethylene dichloride.

Another process called oxy-chlorination, wherein the ethylene reacts with chlorine in hydrogen chloride, is also frequently used for the production of ethylene dichloride. Under the oxy-chlorination process, ethylene dichloride is converted into vinyl chloride monomer by thermal cracking and the hydrogen chloride by-product can again be recycled in an oxy-chlorination plant to make more ethylene dichloride.

Ethylene Dichloride Market: Drivers and Restraints

Production of ethylene dichloride is generally carried out at polyvinyl chloride manufacturing plants. Ethylene dichloride is mainly used in construction applications; hence, its demand is closely related to the construction industry dynamics. Demand for ethylene dichloride is anticipated to rise at a year-on-year rate of nearly 5% during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for construction for polyvinyl chloride in developing countries and stable growth in developed countries. However, environmental concerns regarding some of the plasticizers used in the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride are likely to hamper the production of polyvinyl chloride. This, in turn, is anticipated to restrain the demand for ethylene dichloride during the forecast period. Manufacturers such as VinTec developed a new high-temperature direct chlorination process. The newly developed process has proved to considerably increase the purity and yields of the ethylene chloride manufacturing process by using a new, inorganic-based catalyst. This is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global ethylene dichloride market in the near future.

Ethylene Dichloride Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the ethylene dichloride market can be segmented into:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Ethylene Amines

Vinylidene Chloride

Trichloroethane

Perchloroethylene (Tetrachloroethylene)

Hexachlorophene

