For someone who appreciates the basic watch, the Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch is going to prove a welcome companion on his wrist. It’s simple but stylish; built with the kind of quality you find in the entry-level Swiss watches and packed full of everything that earned Casio its goodwill over the years.

The Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch has a substantial amount of weight that gets obvious once placed over the wrist. It is the quality and gauge of the material (surgical-grade stainless steel) that bestows upon the watch its weight and the whole construction leads to a sharp styling and tasteful design choice.

The quality of build is evident everywhere you look at the Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch. Don it to flaunt a rugged but sophisticated look; its stainless steel construction bringing it a classic appeal and ensuring a tough and durable composure. Undoubtedly, it’s Casio’s trustworthy Japanese technology that does the magic!

Vastly different from the usual Edifice watches that gained immense popularity due of their creative complications, colors and designs; the Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch is cool and sporty with a super classy, traditional feel. It reflects a distinct sense of style that doesn’t go the way other Edifices do. It’s an ideal piece to be worn through the workweek and the weekends if you are not venturing the outdoors; the Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch is going to take care of all your urban lifestyle needs. For upwardly, mobile men with goals to be in the corporate party straight from the boardroom shall find the Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch an aristocratic, sleek choice that exudes a plain yet attractive, sophisticated look.

But oh! The Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch definitely outwits and outruns others in its category and even beyond with its 10-year long battery life! An insurance against abrupt stopping and thereby making you land up with a lot of embarrassment, this is one place where Casio Edifice Watches reinforced reliability to make things flow smooth as oil. And looking at the price, you are not going to even bother where you want to see the Casio Edifice Analog Quartz EF-125D-1AV EF125D-1AV Men’s Watch ten years down the line!

Bottom line: Just when you thought about giving up hope upon finding a low-budget, plain but substantial watch from a substantial brand, enters the Casio Edifice Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch! Despite the Edifice mark, this one is south of needless complications yet full of the goodness of Casio. It is a great example of what a brand of primarily chronograph watches can do for the crowd that appreciates a no-nonsense, no-fuss piece with just the basic functions.