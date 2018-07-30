Web Application Firewall Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

The web application firewall is a type of online security firewall that filters bad http data packets between client and web application. The web application firewall detects the threats and attacks by monitoring the HTTP request before they reach the web server, thus, providing a benefit to detect and block the malicious attacks disguised as the websites. Web application firewall detect and prevent cross site scripting (XSS) attacks, SQL injection attacks, buffer overflows, and session hijacking. It proves beneficial to the companies that are providing products or services online. With the rising digitization and online stores, many organizations are moving their business model to online business creating weak points for attackers and hackers to target.

The web application firewall market is projected to witness a significant growth during the forecasted period. The market is majorly driven by the increased usage of internet and web related applications. The web application firewall prevents the organizations from several vulnerabilities as the developing technological advancements is giving rise to the increased threats and attacks. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on appliance, on cloud, and on network.

Major Key Players

Akamai Technologies (U.S.),

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

F5 Networks, Inc (U.S.),

Imperva Inc (U.S.),

Applicure Technologies Ltd (Israel),

DBAPP Security Co., Ltd (China),

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc (U.S.), NS Focus Information Technology Co Ltd (China) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of web application firewall market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in web application firewall market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for cloud based applications in that region.

Segmentation

On the basis of services, the market is segmented under professional services and managed services. Among these, the market is leading for the professional services. However, the market for managed services is projected to show a significant growth over the forecasted period. The segmentation is also divided under the type of organization size. On this segments, the division is based on large organizations and SME’s. The market for web based application is dominated by the large organizations across various industrial verticals due to increased adoption of the cloud based services in the regions like U.S. and Canada. Therefore, the market is expected to show a huge growth in terms of large organizations.

Intended Audience