Onshore Wind Energy Market Size, Industry share, Application, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

Global onshore wind market is expected to grow at a faster pace shortly, the main reasons being increased context of energy supply, and demand and rising demand for renewable energy in electricity generation mix. Global Wind Energy Council has estimated that there has been an increase of wind power from 92.4 GW in 2007 to 494.6 GW in 2017. This proves the promising future of wind power in the near future. Besides the increasing projects in the construction of wind farms and wind parks is driving the market for onshore wind energy market. More wind farm projects from U.S. and China are witnessing the growth of wind power. However, higher outputs from offshore wind farm and more focus on offshore wind projects, is restraining the onshore wind energy market.

Asia-Pacific onshore wind energy market dominates the global market due to the rising demand for energy and the highest focus on renewable sources. The factors for the growth of onshore wind energy market are enormous in the emerging economies of the region. Furthermore, the region is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, which accounts for higher demand for electricity. The countries such as China, India, and Japan and Singapore are the most populated countries and are planning clean energy generation. Besides, there is a high potential of wind energy source from the Southeast Asian countries including Thailand and Malaysia. Thus, the region contributes the most in the onshore wind energy market share.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global onshore wind energy market are Siemens AG (Germany), Envision energy (China), General Electric Wind Energy (U.S.), Suzlon (India), Vestas Wind System A/S (Denmark), Enercon GmbH (Germany) Mitsubishi Power Systems (Japan), Nordex S.E. (Germany), Repower (Switzerland), Gazelle Wind Turbines (U.K.), and Clipper Wind Power (UK) are among others.

Get Sample Copy

@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5996

Scope of the Report:-

The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the oil and gas waste heat recovery market by its sector, by application, by equipment, by end-user and by region.

By End-Use

Utilities

Commercial & Industrial

Hybrid power

Others

By Application

Peak power management

System stability

Demand responsibility

Frequency responsibility

Power storage

By Power capacity

Less than 500 KW

500 KW to 2 MW

More than 2 MW

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Browse Complete Report

@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/onshore-windenergy-market-5996

Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Analysis:-

Global onshore wind energy market has been segmented on the basis of end-use, application, grid connectivity, power capacity, wind capacity and region. Based on end-use, the market is further segmented into utilities, commercial & industrial, hybrid power and others. Among these, the utilities segmented are expected to hold major market share. Since utilities are responsible to provide the electricity supply from the demanding sectors. There has been sharp increase in demand for electricity from last decade from the growing economies, thus utilities require more and more power to match the demand. Peak power management segment commands the largest market share by application type, the main reason being shortage of electricity during peak hours. Industries and factories need electricity during fixed working hours, which creates demand for energy during those hours. Onshore wind energy helps manage the power distribution at those hours making it the most dominating segment. Onshore wind energy generated is both off grid and on grid. Between these, on-grid segment is more dominating due to the fact that most electricity connections are connected to grid as power infrastructure is increasing at an exponential growth. The market is segmented as high wind speed, medium wind speed and low wind speed on the basis of wind capacity. The high wind speed project accounts for the largest number of projects as they are capable of generating power of high capacity.

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com