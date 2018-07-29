Mr. Khaled Al Badie, CEO of Al Badie Group, Wants to Develop Residential and Commercial Projects in India

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 11, 2018) – India has witnessed huge growth in the last few years, but its real estate sector has witnessed one of the sharpest growths. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the Vice President of ABG and also its CEO, wants to expand the real estate operations of the organization in India as well.

Mr. Badie has been instrumental in furthering the prospects of ABG and many of its sister concerns. He now wants to take the activities of the real estate arm of the Al Badie Group to India, with hopes of replicating its success in UAE in India as well. His group intends to set up many residential and commercial projects in the country, including homes and hotels.

Since its inception in 1967, ABG has primarily been involved with real estate project development. Mr. Badie is discussing scope of financing with a number of banks, and it is expected that there will soon be an agreement with some of them for funding the Indian real estate projects that ABG is interested to start with.

Mr. Al Badie also wants to work with a local real estate development company in India that is conversant with the laws, rules and regulations of the country. He is looking for a solid local company to enter into partnership with and get assistance with the projects of ABG.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie takes many important decisions in ABG, as the CEO and VP of the organization.

For more information, kindly visit the link https://lookup.ae/news/9489/al-badie-group-abg-is-looking-for-joint-venture-partners-in-the-indian-realty-sector.

###