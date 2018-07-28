Mr. Khaled Al Badie of Al Badie Group (ABG) Signs a New Supply Agreement with Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant JSC (VOLAT)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 04, 2018) – In the last 5 decades, the Al Badie Group (ABG) has gone on from strength to strength and is now there in various sectors such as hospitality, insurance, travel and more. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the CEO and VP of ABG, has recently signed a new supply agreement with Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant JSC (VOLAT) for the delivery of Tank Transporters of heavy-duty construction.

The new Tank Transporters launched by VOLAT are designed specially to satisfy the requirements of the GHQ Armed Forces of the UAE. VOLAT is trying to expand its presence across the globe and satisfy the needs of even the most fastidious customers from countries across the world.

The Transporter has double-drum hydraulic winch, electronic controlled ALLISON transmission, CAT С18 engine and fully independent suspension to ensure better cross-country steering and performance.

The contract of supply was signed by Mr. Al Badie on behalf of the Al Badie Trading Establishment as VP and Mr. Igor Letov, the General Director of VOLAT. The new off-road Tank Transporter from Volat can transport as many as 3 wheeled and tracked combat vehicles – Howitzer G6, BMP-3 and MBT or containers that are up to 130 tons in weight and 20 to 40 feet in length.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the Chairman, Vice President and CEO of the Al Badie Group of Companies (ABG), where he has been highly responsible for the expansion of the organization.

For further details, please visit http://www.volatdefence.com/en/news/2492/.

###