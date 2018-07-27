Victorinox Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz 241749 Men’s Watch

The Victorinox Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz 241749 gives an essence of timelessness. It has the chronograph complication at its best! A very high performance watch as all Victorinox watches, it is made for the army cult of wrist watch wearers. It has a perfectly made, symmetrical dial which features a trio of sub dials in the traditional chronograph format.

Powered by a Swiss made quartz caliber, it is truly made for the long haul. A stainless steel case with 44mm diameter, is made for large men’s wrist primarily. A 100 meter water resistance makes it suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not deep-sea diving. It also has a screw –in case back. The chronograph sub dials measure 1/10th of a second counter, 60 seconds counter and the day calendar. The crown functions in three ways like the normal position for time correction, back and forth and date setting, hour and minute setting and as a stopwatch.

A Swiss made watch with chronograph functions gives it a timeless and effortless design for everyday style. Available in wide variety of styles with stainless steel band and a black dial, a brown leather band with the same color dial makes it look uber cool. The variety is also available in dark grey color variation. Another variation is available in steel and tan leather band. All the combinations look superb to win any heart. The case remains of stainless steel with gunmetal polished finish. The hour markers and hands are two toned either in gold or in silver. The case cover is high-end sapphire crystal. The date is placed a 6o’clock marker.

An ALLIANCE COLLECTION part of Victorinox, it is type of watch which works silently with the strength of an army mind. A confident look and functionality, travels under the radar without making slightest of fuss. The availability of various styles and looks, it makes you easy to choose for the perfect occasion.

A marvelous Victorinox Watches for Men that styles your wrist with the pompousness of crafty Swiss horology and with the magnificent precision and accuracy of the quartz movement! It is an ideal watch to keep in your collection and pass on to your next generation of adventurers.

Bottom line: The Victorinox Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch is a Swiss masterpiece that gives you the taste of immaculate style and exceptional engineering. A high performance watch which will fight like an army man through all your adventures and everyday matters. It promises to be your companion no matter what comes. A must try out, though in the expensive range. What a watch and what looks!! Available in multi colors and matching dial colors this is a very well thought investment one will make if chosen.