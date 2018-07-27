Organic Cocoa Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights,2015 – 2025
Magnetic Sensor Market to Projected to Touch a Valuation of US$ 1,906.1 Mn by 2028
Mr. Khaled Al Badie Holding Key Positions in Al Badie Group and Sister Concerns
Greenwood High donates furniture to Government schools and Anganwadis
African Mango Seed Extract Market to Worth US$ 249.9 Mn by 2026

Press Releases Today

Sansui Electronics: One-stop weighing solution

Business

Sansui Electronics is a renowned name in the field of multi-purpose electronic products. Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is the manufacturer, supplier and exporter of various kinds of weighing scales and weighing systems. We offer these scales and systems in multiple designs for multiple usages. All weighing needs are met with our huge range of products available in various models and varieties.
Accurate weighing, perfect calibration, dainty look and ease and convenience of use are some of our specialties. Our scales not only provide accurate weight but also include price computing and counting. This gives a holistic solution to customers providing accuracy and comfort. Sansui weighing scales are available in several designs and models such as platform scales, table top scales, jewellery scales, high accuracy balances, milk weighing systems and heavy-duty platform scales too.
We provide service to several packing industries, rolling mills, laboratories, jewellers, co-operatives, dairies and chilling centres.
Accuracy, ease, robust infrastructure, variety, and excellent quality is our permanent assurance to our customers. Our Research and design department is always proactive in bringing in the best to cater to every minute need of our customers. Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a one stop solution to all weighing needs.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.