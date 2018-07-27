Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market to reach USD 12854.2 million by 2025 | CAGR: 4.4 %

New York 4 June 2018, as per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Wi-Fi Home Router industry is poised to raise USD 12854.2 million by 2025. The demand for Wi-Fi home router and the extender is directly dependent on the growth of telecommunications, residential & commercial sector, and industrial development. Exponentially growing urbanization and rising global population have increased the demand for internet, by offering multiple opportunities to the global Wi-Fi router and extender market. To view the summary or to request a sample copy of this report, please click the link mentioned below:

Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market Size Estimates By Device (Wi-Fi Router, Wi-Fi Extender) By Router (Uplink Port, Normal Port) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025

The industry seems to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Net gear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZyXEL Communications Corp. New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

The Asia Pacific region estimated for dominating the Wi-Fi Home Router market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around XX%

Hong Kong is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Wi-Fi router is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

By Device

Wi-Fi Router

Wi-Fi Extender

By Router

Uplink Port

Normal Port

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

