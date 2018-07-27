Global CRISPR Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

CRISPR stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, it is a DNA sequence in bacteria. It forms the basis of the genome editing technology, CRISPR-CAS9, which allows permanent modification of genes within organisms. CRISPR also plays a vital role in bacterial defence systems. CRISPR has wide applications in genome engineering, RNA editing, Gene drive, Gene function, In- Vitro genetic depletion, biomedicines, disease models etc. Wide spread applications of CRISPR are the major factors augmenting the demand of CRISPR across globe. The global CRISPR is anticipate to grow with the CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Increasing prevalence of genetic birth disorders and rising demand of synthetic genes is estimated to be the major factors that is driving the growth of Global CRISPR market. Moreover, growing age-related disorders, increasing prevalence of life style oriented diseases and fatalities and growing drug discovery market are also estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market

However, there are certain factors that are hampering the growth of the market. Patent infringement and ethical issues associated with the misuse of CRISPR gene editing tools are estimated to be the major restraint in the growth of the market.

The global CRISPR market is analyzed on the basis of its application and end-users. On the basis of its applications, CRISPR market is segmented into cell line engineering, CRISPR plasmid, gene database or gene library, genetic engineering, genetically modified organism or crops genome editing, and human stem cells. CRISPR plasmid is estimated to account for major share in the CRISPR market owing to its high demand in drug discovery and research activities. On the basis of the end-users, our market is bifurcated into academic institutes, biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals companies and research & development institutes. Research and development instituted are estimated to account for major share in the Global CRISPR market owing to high number of R&D activities in genome process and increasing drug discovery activities across globe.

