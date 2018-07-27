Netgear AC790S VS Huawei E5786 Cat6 MiFi
Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Active Protection System Market Till 2023
Globle SF4 (94%&96%) Market 2018 – Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Forecast 2023
Middle-East & Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market– Market Trends and analysis 2018-2023
Global Aerosol Market 2018: Top Vendors, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Press Releases Today

Acordis Technology & Solutions & Miami HEAT Host Meet & Greet at Victim Response with Bam Adebayo

Tech

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Best known as the IT Solutions Provider for the Miami HEAT, Acordis Technology & Solutions and the Miami HEAT hosted a meet and greet with the organization’s Edrice “Bam” Adebayo at Victim Response’s Purple Moose Summer Camp.

Victim Response, Inc. (VRI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and other victims of crime. Their services include emergency shelter, counseling, community education, and more. On May 14th, 2004, VRI opened “The Lodge”, a confidential location that provides shelter for domestic violence victims. “Giving back to the community is one of the many core values at Acordis,” says Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis Technology & Solutions. “To see the look on the children’s faces while they played with Bam is truly priceless.”

If you would like to make a contribution to the Victim Response organization, please visit their website at http://www.thelodgemiami.org.

About Acordis International Corp

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.