Walkie Talkie Market Global Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global walkie talkie market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research & development and cost-effective product portfolio.

The Walkie Talkie Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the walkie talkie market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players:

Motorola Solutions (U.S.)

Cobra Electronics (U.S.)

Hytera Communications (China)

JVCKENWOOD (Japan)

ICOM (Japan)

Tait Communications (New Zealand)

Kirisun Communications (China)

Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology (China)

Uniden (Japan)

Wintec (New Zealand)

Regional Analysis:

The global walkie talkie market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Digital walkie talkie segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing demand of portable and clearance of voice through it as compare to traditional i.e., analog walkie talkie market. Technological advancement in digital walkie talkie such as GPS, data tracking, more conversations at the same time, text messaging, emergency alarm is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the analog walkie talkie.

The global walkie talkie market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region hold the largest share of the total walkie talkie market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading walkie talkie providers in the region. Motorola Solutions (U.S.), Cobra Electronics (U.S.) are some leading industry participants located in U.S. North America is very well aware of security in defense, offices, schools etc. It drives the demand of walkie talkie from security agencies.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing demand of walkie talkie from China and India. As it is emerging region, people get aware of benefits of walkie talkie and different electronic security devices. Major and serious incidence of terrorist attacks in India expected to grow the market at fast pace in coming years.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of walkie talkie into age group, product type, wearing type, sales channel, application, end-users and region.

By Product Type:

Analog Walkie Talkie

Digital Walkie Talkie

By Application:

Government and Public safety

Commercial (Retail stores, shopping malls)

Industry and commerce

Others (Home security etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Government Agencies

Security Agencies

End-user sectors

Communication operators

Defense

