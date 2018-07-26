Strategic Insight into the Water Quality Analyzer Market

Water is an important resource for human beings, as it is used in exhaustive applications such as drinking, food, manufacturing, cooling systems, steam generation, chemicals, research, and agriculture. All these applications require water with specific prerequisite properties and purity. Water has various physical and chemical qualities such as pH, purity, metal and salt content, dissolved gas content, and microbe presence. These qualities vary for different applications. Water quality analyzers determine the fitness of water for usage in a specific application. Several types of water quality analyzers such as TOC analyzers, BOD analyzers, oil in water analyzers, sulfide analyzers, turbidity analyzers, pH meters, spectrophotometers, and multiparameter colorimeters are available in the market.

The water quality analyzer market is largely propelled by the rising awareness and improvements in quality of water required for specific applications across all end-user industries. Advancements in technology are improving the understanding of effects of water quality on various applications, thereby leading to higher demand for water quality analyzers. Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations in most developed countries with regard to better quality of drinking water and rise in concerns over water pollution and wastewater management are some of the major factors propelling the water quality analyzer market across the globe. Industrial waste water causes severe damage to the environment, including local water bodies. Governments and environment protection organizations are therefore compelling industries to pretreat and analyze the water which is discarded. This is boosting the water quality analyzer market. However, the costs associated with testing and analyzing wastewater are usually high. Companies in the developing economies are largely ignorant about water analysis. This is restraining the water quality analyzer market in developing regions.

The water quality analyzer market, in terms of type has been segmented into TOC analyzer, pH meter, multiparameter colorimeter, turbidity meter, dissolved gas (oxygen) meter, and others. Among the products, pH meters and TOC analyzers accounted for significant share of the water quality analyzer market across the globe. The criticality of pH levels, i.e. acidity or alkalinity of water, in several applications makes pH analyzers significantly important. These products or analyzers can be either portable or bench mounted depending upon the location of water and functionality. Based on application, the water quality analyzer market has been classified into industrial, environmental, laboratory, sanitation and sewage treatment, and others. Industrial and laboratory applications accounted for the large share of the water quality analyzer market in 2015, as they need close monitoring of water quality for efficient functioning of equipment & machinery and accurate results in case of laboratory applications.

Based on geography, the water analyzer market has been divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed regions such as Europe and North America collectively accounted for more than 60% share of the global water analyzer market. Implementation of stringent government regulations on environmental protection and curbing of water pollution is the primary factor driving the demand of water quality analyzers in these regions. Europe and North America also lead in research and development in all fields, resulting in high demand for water quality analyzers for laboratory and research segment. Asia Pacific is also a major market for water quality analyzers due to the rising industrialization and urbanization in China and India. The population explosion in these countries is also anticipated to propel the demand for water quality analyzers in sewer & sanitation and water distribution applications.

Key players manufacturing water quality analyzers include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Forbes Marshall, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

