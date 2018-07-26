North America Clean Label Ingredients Market size and share data Forecast to 2023
Smart Contracts Audit by Hacken

Tech

The professional team of consultants performs smart contract audit in accordance with the internal methodology. Hacken team analyses the smart contract’s functionality and performs all necessary checks against known vulnerabilities. Basic security audit includes manual codebase audit by Hacken consultants; automated tools security audit; a brief description of smart contract functionality, however, we offer to client three security audit options which are distinguished by the composition and duration.

Smart contract security audit

