Raksha Bandhan is back and Talash.com is here to Amaze All the Lovely Sisters with their New and Exclusive Collection of Rakhis

Since 2000, Talash.com has been celebrating the diverse heritage of India with a lot of passion and a festival that they especially celebrate with added fervour is Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated to honour the strong bond of love and trust that exists between a brother and a sister and is marked by the tying of a rakhi on the wrist of a brother by his sister. Every year on this auspicious occasion, sisters gear up looking for the best rakhi present for their brother and brothers wait with baited breath for a gift from their lovely sisters and to save the sisters from the painstaking efforts of visiting innumerable stores, Talash.com has brought an exclusive collection of rakhis that sisters can choose from and order online and send Rakhi to UAE or any part of the world to strengthen the bond of siblinghood.

This year along with the exclusive collection of rakhis that Talash.com has in store for all the lovely sisters like Mauli Rakhi, Rudraksha Rakhi, Bracelet Rakhi, Pearl Rakhi, Rakhi Thali and Rakhi Gifts, they have also increased the network of reaching out to customers along with the area of network and making the delivery global across places like UK, UAE, Canada, USA, etc. with their free delivery and free shipping service which would empower the sisters to send Rakhi to UAE and other parts of the world without worrying about extra charges involved in sending gifts outside the country.