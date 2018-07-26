The report titled “mHealth Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2022″ is a direct appreciation by Market Research Future of the market potential of the mHealth market.

The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative. It can be said with high confidence level, that this report will satisfy the need for comprehensive insights needed to compete and beat other players in today’s winner takes all market!

Key Players for mHealth Market:

Agamatrix, INC, Alivecor, INC, Apple, INC, Athenahealth INC, AT&T, INC, Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET), GE Healthcare, Google INC, Jawbone INC, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Philips Healthcare and others.

Market Synopsis of MHealth Market:

The global mHealth market is one of the fastest growing industries, owing to the changing dynamics of the legal and regulatory workflow and the intense competitive rivalry among large number of public companies. Mobile health (mHealth) is also one of the most modernized trends in the healthcare industry that has shown tremendous progress in the last few years. This trend is observed due to the increasing growth of personal health devices, which can be easily worn or used with a smartphone or tablet. The various factors that influence the growth of mHealth market are patient’s involvement in personal healthcare, implementation of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare industry, integration of wireless technologies with healthcare devices that are portable, benefits of Cost effectiveness and patients’ convenience and Increase in lifestyle diseases. Globally the market for mHealth is expected to grow at 36.5% CAGR (2016-2022).

Key Finding:

The mHealth global market is expected to reach $ 21.71Billion by 2022.

Americas holds the largest market share of 34% of mHealth market globally.

Europe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.65%.

Monitoring application segment hold 61.8% market share of global mHealth market by application.

Segments:

mHealth market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutics which comprises of diabetes, respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, fitness & lifestyle therapeutics and others. Whereas on the basis of application the market is segmented into monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management, wellness & prevention, remote data collection

Regional Analysis of mHealth Market:

Globally Americas is the largest market for mHealth market. The large size of the market can be attributed due to increasing digital advancement in medical technology. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest for mHealth market. Europe mHealth market is expected to grow with a steady pace.

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Report Scope

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.1.1 Mobile Health (Mhealth): Report Coverage

1.1.2 Xx Research Methodology

1.1.3 Research Methodology For The Global Market Study

1.1.3.1 Geographical Analysis

1.1.3.2 Demand Side & Supply Side Analysis

1.1.3.3 Data Synthesis & Bridging

1.1.4 Global Mobile Health (Mhealth): Research Methodology

1.1.5 Key Data Point Sources

1.1.5.1 Data Points Taken From Secondary Sources

1.1.5.2 Data Points Taken From Primary Sources

1.1.6 REPORT DESCRIPTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Patients Involvement In Personal Healthcare

3.2.1.2 Proliferation Of Smartphones And Wearable Devices Into Healthcare

3.2.1.3 Integration Of Wireless Technologies With Portable Healthcare Devices

3.2.1.4 Introduction Of Connected Healthcare Solutions In The MHealth Market

3.2.1.5 Benefits Of Cost Effectiveness And Patients’ Convenience

3.2.1.6 Increase In Lifestyle Disease

3.2.2 Market Challenges

3.2.2.1 Low Rate Of Literacy And Language Barriers In Low- And Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)

3.2.2.2 Invasion Of Privacy

3.2.2.2.1 Security Breach Cases

3.2.2.2.2 Potential Risk Of Hardware Or Software Failure

3.2.2.2.3 Stringent Regulations And Standards

3.2.2.2.4 Lack Of Awareness About The Possible Applications Of MHealth

3.2.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.2.3.1 Partnership: An Entry Mode

3.2.3.2 Introduction Of MHealth In Developing Economies

4 Industry Dynamics

4.1 Mhealth Market Timeline

4.2 Value Chain Of The Mhealth Market

4.2.1.1 Device Manufacturers

4.2.1.2 App Developers

4.2.1.3 Network Providers/ Mobile Operators

4.2.1.4 Healthcare Providers And Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1.5 Patients

4.2.1.6 Consortiums, Certification, Regulations, & Standards

4.2.1.6.1 Introduction

4.2.1.6.2 Consortiums

4.2.1.6.3 Alliance/Associations

4.2.1.6.4 Regulatory Bodies

4.2.1.7 Food And Drug Administration (FDA)

4.2.1.8 Medical Device Regulation Act

4.2.1.9 Medical Mobile Application(Mma)

4.2.2 Certification

4.2.3 Mhealth Device: Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyer

4.2.5 Bargaining Power Of Supplier

4.2.6 Threat From Substitute

4.2.7 Threat From A New Entrant

4.2.8 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

… Continued!

