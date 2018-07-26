Anisic Aldehyde Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s 2025

Anisic aldehyde, also known as anisaldehyde, is an organic compound consisting of a benzene ring replaced with a methoxy group and an aldehyde. Anisic aldehyde is a colorless, clear liquid with strong aroma. It is widely used in the perfumery industry owing to its tenacity. Anisic aldehyde is employed in applications of numerous floral resemblance such as anise, honeysuckle, lilac, and hawthorn. It is used in food & beverage applications for imitation of various fruits such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, apricot, and peach. Demand for anisic aldehyde is anticipated to increase owing to the sweet flavor it gives to food and beverages.

Anisic Aldehyde Market: Drivers and restraints

Demand for anisic aldehyde is estimated to increase, led by the rising trend of using natural and bio-based ingredients, especially in personal care products and other consumer products. Anisic aldehyde is deeply associated with product identity owing to its ability to trigger emotions. This is one of the reasons that directly affects consumer inclination toward anisic aldehyde based cosmetic and personal care products. This shift in consumer preference toward naturally obtained fragrances is projected to boost the anisic aldehyde market during the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of government regulations on synthetic products is expected to augment the anisic aldehyde market during the next few years. However, the upsurge of synthetic fragrance chemicals for large volume applications, which offer relatively better performance with lower cost, is likely to hamper the anisic aldehyde market during the forecast period.

Anisic Aldehyde Market: Segmentation

Based on end-use industry, the anisic aldehyde market can be segmented into:

Personal Care Oral Care Body Care Baby Care Lip Care Perfumery

Food & Beverages

Others (Cosmetics, etc.)

The anisic aldehyde market is expected to expand due to the rise in usage of anisic aldehyde by personal care and household manufacturers in numerous affordable consumer products such as shower gels, soaps, perfumes & deodorants, and creams & lotions. Increase in usage of consumer products containing anisic aldehyde among middle-class consumers, especially in emerging economies, in the last couple of years is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the anisic aldehyde market in the next few years.

