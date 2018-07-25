To them who dive watches interest the most: The Ratio II Free Diver Helium Safe 1000M Quartz 1038EF102V Men’s Watch is a new brand with subtle twists to the traditional diver formats!

The Ratio II Free Diver Helium Safe 1000M Quartz 1038EF102V Men’s Watch is the type that has been found to be an absolute favorite to many! As a dive watch, it has various tool-like qualities primarily due to the case and the bezel, in better materials and built with superior manufacturing methods.

The Ratio II Free Diver Helium Safe 1000M Quartz 1038EF102V Men’s Watch catches attention by not being a copy or a homage to any model by stalwarts like Rolex, Omega or Seiko though exhibiting many of the good points of these mega-brands at a price that wouldn’t may land the crystals covering their faces. The Ratio II Free Diver Helium Safe 1000M Quartz 1038EF102V Men’s Watch, moreover; offers a Helium Valve, which is another big reason behind for others to hike the price. Here, it’s quite opposite and proves that capabilities and quality don’t need to come for a hefty price. There’s no assurance that the price is going to stay the same after the brand establishes itself among the top players in the horological arena – which it probably is going to be – but as of now, it would be a wise move to get hold of one and watch the fun later.

The Ratio II Free Diver Helium Safe 1000M Quartz 1038EF102V Men’s Watch is not a particularly large piece despite its 1000 meters rating. Capability doesn’t always depend upon the size and this Ratio free diver is a good example to that piece of philosophy.

Inside, it’s a Seiko Epson VX42E, Japan-made quartz movement that runs the show and quite efficiently! There’s no song and dance and bells and whistles about it; just a basic quartz movement with a workhorse capability and no jewels; built strong and simple to deliver excellent precision and reliability. 10 seconds a month – that’s the maximum fluctuation that you’ll get on either side.

With a perforated, comfortable, polyurethane black dive strap and a case design inspired by the most efficient dive watch models in the market, the great tool-like design of the Ratio Watches is one of the best, budget quartz dive watches you will ever come across!

Bottom line: Not everyone wearing a chunky diver’s watch is associated with deep-sea affairs and while most stay happy sporting a piece with just a resemblance to the real thing, there’s always a handful who do not settle for anything else other than the real thing! But a real-life Swiss or Japanese diver watch capable of going down real deep almost always comes with a high premium; it’s a pleasure knowing that something as substantial as the Ratio II Free Diver Professional Quartz Men’s Watch exists!