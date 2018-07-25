Offshore Wind Market Research Report 2018 | Industry Size, Share, Growth Strategy and Regional Outlook to 2023

Market Overview:-

Offshore Wind energy farms are constructed offshore on continental shelves to harvest wind energy and generate electricity. As offshore winds are comparatively of higher current as compared to land winds, a higher contribution of electricity generation can be obtained through these installations.

Global offshore wind market has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts have predicted that offshore wind industry is about to grow at a rapid pace. Moreover, the economic growth with emissions reduction have given the growth, a momentum. The global offshore wind market is poised to grow over USD 49,741.0 million by 2023 at an estimated CAGR of 11.12% through the forecast period.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global offshore wind market are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens (Germany), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Senvion SA (Luxembourg), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd (Korea), Suzlon Group (India), Dong Energy A/S (Denmark), EEW Group (Germany), ENERCON GmbH (Germany) and Goldwind Windenergy GmbH (China).

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global offshore wind market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Offshore Wind market by its component type, by location and by region.

By Component Type

Turbine

Substructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Others

By Location

Shallow Water (< 30m Depth)

Transitional Water (30m – 60m Depth)

Deep Water (> 60m Depth)

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:-

North-America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The offshore wind market in the Europe region is currently leading and is followed by North-America and Asia-Pacific market. But it is expected that North-America will grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the approval of various offshore wind farm projects in countries such as U.S and Canada, where there has been a substantial investment towards the growth of non-conventional electricity generation. These factors will drive the market for offshore wind market in North American region during the forecast period.

Major Points of TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 14

3.2 Primary Research 15

3.3 Secondary Research 15

3.4 Market Size Estimation 15

3.5 Forecast Model 17

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Driver 18

4.1.1 Increasing Share Of Renewable Energy 18

4.1.2 Rising Investment Towards Development Of Clean Energy 19

4.2 Opportunity 20

4.2.1 Economic Growth With Emissions Reduction 20

4.3 Restraint 20

4.3.1 High Construction Cost 20

Continued……..