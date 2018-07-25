North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market rends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market was worth USD 1.91 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.42%, to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2023.

North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market By Product (Organic Chemicals and Inorganic Chemicals), By Functionality (Diluents, Binders, Coatings, Disintegrants, Flavoring Agents, Lubricants, Colorants, Preservatives Etc.) By Formulation Type (Oral Formulations, Topical Formulations, Parenteral Formulations and Advanced Delivery Systems) By Region – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2018-2023.

Emerging players in this market are giving a stiff competition to the top 10 players who occupy almost 70% of the total market. It can be attributed to the rapid growth of the market and opportunities it possesses in developing countries. Some of the key players operating in the field are Ashland Inc., AkzoNobel, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Colorcon, Inc., Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corporation, Innophos Holdings Inc., J.M. Huber Corporation, Merck Millipore, Roquette Group, The DOW Chemical Company and Lubrizol Corporation.

Years considered for this report

2017 – Base Year

2018–2023 – Forecast Period

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global pharmaceutical excipients market on the basis of product, functionality, formulation, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players

To forecast the size of the market, in five main regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To profile key players in the global pharmaceutical excipients market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; expansions; collaborations and agreements; and R&D activities of the leading players in the global market

