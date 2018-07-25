Digital Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Increase to9 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Digital Therapeutics Market by application and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Outlook- Digital Therapeutics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global market are Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc Inc., 2Morrow, Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Twinehealth, Canary Health, Inc. Mango Health, Inc. and Noom, Inc.

Market Highlights-

The global Digital Therapeutics Market is estimated to be around $9 billion by 2025. The market is expected to witness high growth during forecast period due to increase in demand for digitalization of healthcare and effective management of acute and chronic diseases. Besides rise in incidences of chronic diseases, technological up gradation, demand for preventive measures for management of diseases and rising demand for e-health will further drive the market growth. Increasing use of smartphones and growing number of internet users globally will significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Another vital factor responsible for the growth of digital therapeutics market is cost effectiveness of digital therapeutics as compared to traditional methods as it allows remote consultation to patients. Despite large investment in this segment, data privacy issues, lack of awareness about digital health programs and refusal from healthcare providers as well as patients will hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation- Digital Therapeutics Market

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Diabetes segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 415 million people across globe were affected by diabetes as of 2015 and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Such a high prevalence of diabetes will primarily drive growth of the market. Preventive market segment is expected to witness fastest growth during forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for pre-screening techniques for various chronic diseases and rise in demand for cost saving preventive healthcare programs.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the global digital therapeutics market in 2016. This can be attributed to number of factors such as rise in elderly population requiring better healthcare facilities, presence of large number of digital therapy providers in the region, high rate of adoption of advanced medical devices and rise in demand for patient-centric healthcare procedures. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global market in 2016 due to increase demand for digitalization of healthcare.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during forecast period owing to a number of factors such as increase in elderly population, changing healthcare infrastructure and increase in demand for cost saving screening and treatment techniques.

