Digital Pathology Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 12.45% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Digital Pathology Market by technology and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights-

The Digital Pathology Market was worth USD 288.45 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 829.27 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.45% during the forecast period.

Expanded focus on enhancing work process proficiency and quicker diagnostic tools for chronic ailments, for example, cancer, has been a key factor for surge popular for advanced pathology. The rising pervasiveness of chronic conditions is anticipated to drive the market which is expected to surge clinical urgency to receive computerized pathology keeping in mind the end goal to enhance existing poor patient diagnostic imaging measures and diminish high cost related with these customary diagnostics. Increasing aged population that is vulnerable to chronic diseases is also foreseen to boost demand for technologically advanced diagnostic methods over the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook- Digital Pathology Market

The leading players in the market are Olympus Corporation, Leica Biosystems, Philips Healthcare, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, 3DHistech Inc and Omynx LLC. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation- Digital Pathology Market

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

Whole slide imaging fragment ruled on the basis of profit in 2016. Expanding adoption of this system for research exercises and improved determination are the key contributing elements for market development. This technology is anticipated to encounter lucrative development over the conjecture time frame inferable from advancement in amplification and examining of slides at Z axis, which is offered by entire slide imaging. The adoption of telepathology is moderately low and this records for a relatively smaller share in 2016.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The academic research section ruled the market, inferable from its wide applications in different research strategies, for example, biomarker profiling and tumour morphological study. The diagnosis section is anticipated to witness speediest development rate over the figure time frame because of expanding predominance of chronic diseases. Additionally, the attention of manufacturers on the improvement of novel and quick symptomatic systems is foreseen to help development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, North America held the biggest income share of the digital pathology market. The consistent arrangement of R&D investments, steady government activities relating to the improvement of technologically propelled systems, raising adoption of computerized imaging, and the existence of significant players in this district are the key contributing variables for its dominance. Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the speediest CAGR of over the forecast period.

