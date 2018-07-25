Connolly Suthers Offers Legal Assistance in All Areas of Personal Injury

Sustaining injuries due to negligence or deliberate malpractice allows you to file a personal injury claim. Connolly Suthers offers legal assistance in filing an injury compensation claim.

[TOWNSVILLE, 25/05/2018] — Life-changing injuries cost a lot of money, take time away from work and cause emotional damage. If an individual gets injured because of the negligence of another party, the injured person can file for a personal injury compensation claim.

Seeking Legal Help

Contacting a lawyer is one of the first things to do after sustaining injuries. Even if an individual has contributed to their own injury, they can still make a claim. Connolly Suthers has a team of knowledgeable personal injury lawyers in Townsville that helps clients get the injury compensation they need.

Clients can use the compensation fee to cover their various expenses such as getting the right treatment to for their recovery. They may also use the compensation to support their family while they recover.

Experts in Various Types of Injury

Personal injury lawyers from Connolly Suthers have experience in almost all areas of compensation claims and personal injury. They have previously worked with clients who have been injured in workplace accidents, traffic accidents, medical negligence and others.

Personal injury laws in Queensland can be complex. Connolly Suthers’ personal injury lawyers will explain everything that their clients need to know about their specific case and guide their clients through the compensation options available.

By assessing every clients’ situation, the law firm’s personal injury lawyers can advise their clients on getting the best compensation out of their personal injury claim. If clients have an injury that prevents them from travelling to Connolly Suthers’ office, the company’s lawyers will be the ones to visit them.

About Connolly Suthers

Established in 1895, Connolly Suthers has provided various legal services. Today, they have become one of North Queensland’s biggest and most dynamic law firms. Connolly Suthers offers their legal services on a ‘No-Win, No-Fee’ basis. This means that clients will not pay for any service fee unless their lawyers achieve a successful outcome for them.

