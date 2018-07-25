Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Projected to Grow Ecstatically at a CAGR of 10.0% by 2023

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on “Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report – By Major Industry Trends, Worldwide Business Analysis, Major Segments and Sub segments. Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market – Overview

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2017–2023. Capillary blood collection is the simple and relatively painless procedure for clinical testing. The technique has become more popular, especially with the widespread use of point-of-care testing), which has become the fastest growing area in laboratory medicine. Collecting blood by skin puncture instead of venipuncture is especially important in pediatric patients to avoid the effects of blood volume reduction and reduce the risk of anemia.

Favorable medical device regulation, the growing demand for diagnosis of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of diabetes, and increasing geriatric population are the key factors driving the capillary blood collection devices market. However, the risk associated with capillary blood assortment techniques and blood contaminations may hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

Top Players:

Some of key the players in the capillary blood collection devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A S, Becton Dickinson and Company, etc.

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Capillary blood collection devices market is estimated to be driven by the growing demand for capillary blood collection devices from developing countries of Asia Pacific region, especially, China and India. Developing countries in Asia Pacific such as Indonesia, Cambodia, China, and India will hold a significant share of Asia Pacific capillary blood collection devices market. The presence of large population with unmet needs and the growing number of diagnostic and sampling procedures will drive the growth of the markets during the review period. Thus, the developing countries have potential to grow in this region due to less competition. Risk factors that cause demand for capillary blood collection devices are increasing incidence of infectious diseases, diabetes etc. which will indirectly drive the market for capillary blood collection devices in these regions.

The healthcare industry in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly as compared to other regions due to growing per capita income of the region, which, in turn, drives the market for capillary blood collection devices. Furthermore, the rising health care expenditure in this region expected to drive the capillary blood collection devices market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing population and improving & politically stable environment are adding fuel to the market growth.

