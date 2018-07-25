Adhesives and Sealants Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Adhesives and Sealants Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Adhesives and Sealants. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Adhesives and Sealants Market by product (water based, solvent bases, hot melt, reactive), technology(construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture), application(construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture) through main geographies in the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Adhesives and Sealants Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market are Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, 3M, H.B., Fuller, Arkema Group (Bostik), ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tools Works), Sika, Mapei, RPM, and Dow Chemicals. The global adhesives and sealants market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.8% and 4.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023 and reach USD 62 billion by 2023.

In 2014, the size of global adhesive and sealants market was valued over USD 45 billion. While in 2015, the size of adhesive and sealants market surpassed USD 47 billion. The global adhesives and sealants market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.8% and 4.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023 and reach USD 62 billion by 2023. The key factors driving the growth of adhesives and sealants market include expansion of construction industry, growing transportation sectors, and rising demand in automotive and packaging industry. However, the growth of adhesive and sealants market is restrained by stringent government regulations and fluctuating prices of raw material used to manufacture adhesive and sealants. Nevertheless, the growing application of adhesives in medical application is anticipated to bring new opportunities for leading players in this market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global adhesive and sealants market by product type, by technology, by application and by region. The market segmentation based on type of product includes acrylic, polyurethane, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), epoxy, EVA. On the basis of technology market is segmented into water based, solvent bases, hot melt and reactive, and others, whereas application segment comprises pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Asia Pacific is the largest market for adhesives and sealants and accounted for market share of more than 40% in global adhesive and sealant market in 2015. APAC region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to growing end user industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging across the region. Furthermore, the market in this region is projected to experience huge gains due to increased production from new players that are investing in developing new products and application areas for adhesives and sealants. Following APAC, North America is the second largest market for adhesive and sealants and is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The growth of adhesive and sealants market in North America region is attributed to high demand for water based adhesive formulation along with scope in furniture, footwear and pressure sensitive applications.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, 3M, H.B., Fuller, Arkema Group (Bostik), ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tools Works), Sika, Mapei, RPM, and Dow Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of adhesive and sealants globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of adhesive and sealants market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the adhesive and sealants market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the adhesives and sealants market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the adhesives and sealants to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

