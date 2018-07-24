Temporary Pacing Leads Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017 – 2027

The temporary pacing lead, a small catheter with two electrodes. It is placed in the right ventricle of the heart through a vein in the groin or neck. The lead of temporary pacing leads is connected to an external pacemaker which also the physician to monitor and control the heart rate of patients. Temporary pacing leads emits electrical stimulus to heart for producing the depolarization of cardiac cells. Temporary pacing leads used when a permanent pacemaker is either not necessary or is not immediately available. Temporary pacing lead include two components viz. conductive leads and electrode wire. The implantation of temporary pacing leads in the epicardium or myocardial tissue of the atria or ventricles of the cardiac patient’s heart is a typical surgery for the surgeon.

Temporary Pacing Leads Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increase prevalence of cardiac disease led is the primary factor responsible for the growth of temporary pacing leads market. According to the American Heart Association, globally over 80 million people suffering from heart health problems. This is occurring due to change in life style of people and consumption of high amount of fats and sugar. Rising preference of cardiologist for the use of temporary pacing to re-establish circulatory integrity and normal hemodynamics will significantly drive the growth of this market. Rising geriatric population and increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive temporary pacing leads market globally. The lack of skilled profession and less awareness among the people in undeveloped economies will lead to sluggish growth of this market. The high prices of temporary pacing leads high risk of complication during the surgeries can also deter the growth of this market.

Temporary Pacing Leads Market: Overview

Temporary pacing leads market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease globally. According to World Health Organization, 17.5 Mn people died in 2016 from cardiovascular diseases. World Health Organization also stated that more than 75% cardiovascular disease occur in low-income countries which is the opportunity for temporary pacing leads market to grow in Middle East region. Among all end user, hospital segment will dominate the market for temporary pacing leads over the forecast period as the majority cardiac diseases are treated at hospitals. Leading manufacturer of temporary pacing leads focusing to expand their regional presence in the emerging geographies such as APAC and MEA by collaborating with the distributers.

Temporary Pacing Leads Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Catheter-directed Thrombolysis market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the temporary pacing leads market by region due to access to advanced healthcare facilities for the treatment of cardiac diseases. Western Europe is the second largest market for temporary pacing leads market owing high incidences of cardiac diseases. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for temporary pacing leads market owing to rising geriatric population in India and China. Latin America and MEA is the least lucrative market for temporary pacing leads owing to lack of awareness among the people.

Temporary Pacing Leads Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Temporary Pacing Leads market identified across the value chain include Medtronic plc, OSCOR Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Sorin Group, Biosensors, Vitatron, Estech, Greatbatch Medical and others.