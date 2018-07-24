Microbiology Testing Market worldwide research, trends and development of 2023

The report for Global Microbiology testing Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance

Key Players for Global Microbiology testing Market:

Alere (US), BD (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Biomérieux SA (France), Cepheid (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Market Scenario:

Microbiology testing has emerged as one of the rapidly changing segment of healthcare over the past few years. Microbiology testing deals with the study of microbial germs and their clinical applications for the improvement of health. Increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases are driving the growth for global microbiology testing market.

Considering the global scenario of the Microbiology testing market, this market is one of the fastest growing market and expected to continue its growth near future. The total market for Microbiology testing was US$ 2706.1 million in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 5409.1 million by 2023. While considering the segments, Chemicals & Reagents was holding largest market share that was about 42.1% in 2016.

Segments:

Global Microbiology Testing Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Instruments, Chemicals & Reagents, Consumables & Accessories, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into, Gastrointestinal Infections, Respiratory Infections, Urinary tract Infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into, Hospital based laboratory, Independent laboratory, and Academics & Research Institutes.

Regional Analysis of Global Microbiology testing Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America was holding largest market share of 37.9% in global Microbiology testing market in 2016. Asia-Pacific is second largest and fastest growing market in global Microbiology testing market. APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2017-2023. Europe was second largest microbiology testing market and is expected to grow at a significantly during the forecast period. On the other hand. Middle East and Africa (ME&A) microbiology testing market was growing lower than global average and expected to grow at steady pace.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Rising Cases Of Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Surveillance Programs For Disease Control

4.2.4 Rising Stringency Of Standards

4.2.5 Weakness Of Traditional Laboratory Techniques

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Erroneous Results

4.3.2 High Cost Of Reagents And Instruments

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Research And Development

4.4.2 Rising Grants, Collaborations And Partnerships

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Government Regulations And Policies

…Continued!

