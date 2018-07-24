Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Honeycomb Packaging Market Till 2023
What is Respite Care and Who Needs It?
Reaping the Benefits of Laser Welding
Legal Firm CANNON LAW, PLLC Offers Help with DWI Cases in Texas
Medical Lifting Slings Market will Expand at 9.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2024

Press Releases Today

Market Forecast: India water purifier market about to reach at a CAGR of 8%

Business

July 24, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “India Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2023”

India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023 gives a comprehensive analysis on the water purifier industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the water purifier sales due to Increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising income etc.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23.

Overall Water Purifier is segmented into organised water purifier market and unorganised water purifier market. Organised and unorganised water purifier market is further divided into RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline/ Gravity based water purifier. Organised water purifier market is expected to have market share of more than 75% in value terms at the end of forecast period whereas unorganised market is expected to lose its market share around 30% in volume terms.

Browse Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.aarkstore.com/consumer-goods/968776/india-water-purifier-market-outlook

Contact Details:
Aarkstore Enterprise
Phone: +91 998 729 5242
Email: contact@aarkstore.com
Our website: https://www.aarkstore.com/

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.