Dr. Lavlin Thadani’s Book ‘My Soul Flower’ launched with Big Fanfare!

“Lavlin is a woman of rare sensitivity… my soulmate.” That’s how Amrita Pritam described Lavlin. Further, she stated – “Lavlin’s writings are not only sensitive but also intense and sometimes remind me of legendary poet Sara Shagufta. Lavlin is a poet of international calibre.”

Also being a Film-maker of repute with over a hundred Films and several International Awards to her credit, Lavlin’s latest Book of poetry ‘My Soul Flower’ was recently released on 22nd July 2018 (Sunday) at the India International Centre (IIC) Main Auditorium in New Delhi. The programme, hosted by the Poetry Society of India and the IIC.

The programme was presided over by a panel of distinguished personalities including media giants like Mr. HK Dua, Mr. Venkat Narayan and Mr. Amit Khanna, as also noted poets like Dr. Sukrita Paul and Dr. Renee Ranchan. Also, present was Mr. Arif Mohammed Khan, Former Union Minister and prolific writer.

The event saw who’s who present and the one of the most peculiar thing was to see when the Author, Lavlin read out her poetry and famous and recognized Indian Kathak Dancer Shovana Narayan danced to amplify the spirit of the poem. Also well known Theatre artiste and former Doordarshan newsreader Sunit Tandon read out select poems in his way, which won hearts of all present at the event. Both Shovana and Sunit left the audience spell bound by their professional presentation.

The Book covers a wide array of themes and genres like love, empathy, irony, tragedy, inspiration, spirituality, patriotism and so on and so forth, captivating the readers with freshness of perspectives. In Lavlin’s words – “Knowledge has little meaning unless you add a dimension to it.” She starts the book with “No one is perfect. Love is.” A unique feature of the book is that it contains Lavlin’s spontaneous dialogue in verse with Amrita Pritam, dating to 1992.

In the words of Mr. IK Gujral former Prime Minister of India – “Lavlin is a scholar of high calibre.” Indeed, her poetry reflects her depth of understanding of human nature, the language being simple and the ideas being effectively communicated to the readers.

“A soul, once soaked, never goes dry.” – Lavlin Soulful poetry indeed!