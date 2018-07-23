Anti-Icing Coating Market Report by Revenue, Share & Product Scope -2018

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added an Anti-Icing Coating Market Research Report, By Type, Application and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024.

The deposition of ice on surfaces is a widespread problem, which leads to higher energy consumption, lower energy output and an increased risk of accidents. It can adversely affect aircraft, ships, rail, cars, cooling systems, and wind turbines among others. The anti-icing coatings are chemicals which are applied on a substrate to prevent or remove the ice formation. These coatings are used on a substrate where ice exhibits a low adhesion. They create a slippery, non-stick, hydrophobic surface when applied to a substrate such as steel, fiberglass, aluminum etc. The anti-icing coatings are transparent, hard and dense, providing an even and glossy finish with low haze. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the anti-icing coating market.

The global anti-icing coating market is observing noteworthy growth owing to rising demand in the cold climatic regions such as the US, Russia, Canada, and Scandinavian nations. Moreover, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in the application areas of anti-icing coating such as aircraft & aviation, automobiles, marine, rail etc.

Moreover, growing demand for anti-icing coating in the communication equipment industry would further provide significant growth opportunities to this market. However, the global anti-icing coating market is hampered by high cost and availability of cost-effective substitutes of anti-icing coatings.

The Report Analyses the Global Anti-Icing Coating Market Based On Substrate, End-Use Industry, and Geography:

Based on the substrate, the market is segmented into concrete & ceramics, glass, and metals. Among all substrates, the glass accounted for the largest market share of the anti-icing coating market in 2017. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for anti-icing coatings on the glass from the automobiles, marine, and railway industry. In addition to this, based on various end-user industries, this market is categorized automotive & transportation (including aircraft & aviation, automobiles, marine, and rail), renewable energy (including solar energy plants and wind energy plants), communication equipment, construction and others (including electrical insulators, cold storages etc.).

By geography, the global anti-icing coating market is studied across the countries of key regions such as:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions which includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share in 2017, followed by North America. Severe cold climatic environment and hefty investments in automotive & transportation, renewable energy, and construction industries are the key growth drivers for anti-icing coating in this region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are witnessing high growth in the anti-icing coating market. Growing number of aircraft in North America and

Increasing the purchasing power of customers are likely to boost the market over the coming years.

The Leading Market Players Of The Global Anti-Icing Coating Market Include:

Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH, Battelle Memorial Institute, CG2 Nanocoatings Inc., Cytonix, Dowdupont, Ecological Coatings, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Helicity Technologies, Hygratek, Kiss Polymers LLC, Nanosonic Inc., Nbd Nanotechnologies, NEI Corporation, Neverwet, Opus Materials Technologies and PPG Industries. Collaborations and endorsements are the key growth strategies adopted by the major players to reinforce their positions in the international market.

