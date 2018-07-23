A Mini Compact Size Wireless Dehumidifier That Is Ideal for Small Spaces Is Now Available

Gurin Products, LLC. says that they have deployed what is known as

the “advanced Peltier Technology” in the compact size dehumidifier they are offering which means the appliance does not need a compressor to work.

Happy news for those folks who are looking for a compact size dehumidifier. Gurin Products, LLC. is offering the Gurin brand of Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier that has been made with whisper-quiet technology. The company takes pride in pointing out that the mini compact dehumidifier they are offering is perfect for bathrooms, basements, closets, safes, small to mid-sized rooms, R.V.s and boats where dampness and humidity are a problem. In fact, the unit is so small that it can easily fit even into desks, workbenches, safes, R.V.s, boats or closets.

The company further adds that that their electric dehumidifier comes with a removable 16 ox reservoir. The indicator light and the auto shut-off when the reservoir is full add to the safety features of the device. Gurin Products, LLC. proudly says that users need not worry about their utility bills because the dehumidifier consumes very low energy. Further, it is CE and UL approved as well.

The dehumidifier uses what is known as the “advanced Peltier Technology” which means it does not need a compressor to work. That is why the appliance is light-weight and quiet. The humidifier works so efficiently that it extracts the moisture from the air and stores it in a spill-proof reservoir that clicks into the unit. The unit can hold up to 16 oz of water and hence, users need not have to empty it every day. A 9v DC power adapter is also offered along with the electric dehumidifier.

About the Thermo-Electric Dehumidifier Offered by Gurin Products, LLC.

