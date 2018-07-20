The Invicta Professional Chronograph Quartz 23979 Men’s Watch, is designed for the professionals as the name says it all. A watch with a heavy personality suits a man with a serious attitude too. Maybe it can be changed with the change of mood between being casual or professional. A strict casual no-no, it may be worn to formal parties or family do’s. A blue dial with golden and black embellishments makes it an ideal formal watch. A watch for the serious minded and those who love jazziness in their attire.

A water-resistant watch up to 100 m resistance makes it ideal for swimming or snorkeling. A wristband that looks vintage, will look good on slightly matured and aged person. Highly textured bracelet, case, luminous hour markers, and hands make it a watch out for the night too! The textured band is made of 18 kt. gold plated surgical steel and polyurethane black rubber with double clasp and double push button release buttons with fusion mineral glass cover.

However, the look is vintage but the innovation of Invicta is ingenious which makes it a special collection brand among the top priced bracket in the market. This wristwatch is an invention in the world of motion, with revenant of intuition in the watch making world, depicting it as a masterpiece.

The world of horology is truly flabbergasted with various models of Online Invicta Watches, with its innovation in all its timepieces technologically and physically. A watch that gives you a personality, with maturity can be worn for office and equally looks dressy in formal night outs. Swiss made watch and a branded one too makes it a priced possession, which can be transferred from one generation to the next.

Bottom-line: The Invicta Professional Speedway Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch, is a chunky piece which is look that every man can pull off. A strictly meant for men’s watch. It has the chunkiness and the volume to hold up in a male wrist with all the grandeur of a professional watch which is 18 karat gold plated over a hefty stainless steel wrist band and boasting of the masculine rigidity and boldness. Though it is a watch with simple chronological functions and complexities, but whatever has been planted by the makers is truly the best of the horological world.