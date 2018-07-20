Global Bleaching Agent Market Research Report- Forecast to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a Bleaching Agent Market Report, By Type, Procedure, Application, and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Bleaching agents are the compounds which are used to remove colour from the substance. The bleaching processes involve modification or destruction of chromophore groups in the substrate, along with the degradation of colour bodies into smaller and more resolvable units. Moreover, bleaching agents are mostly used for cleaning, washing, wastewater treatment etc. Generally, bleaching agents comprises of oxidizing bleaching agents and reducing bleaching agents. Oxidizing bleaching agents do not contain chlorine and are based on peroxides such as hydrogen peroxide, sodium percarbonate, and sodium perborate. While reducing agents are used to make sulfur dioxide which is used to bleach wool.

The global bleaching agent market is growing significantly owing to rising demand from developing nations and rapid development in water treatment market. In addition to this, increasing disposable income & changing lifestyle is further expected to drive the market growth. In the future, the bleaching agent market growth is predicted to boost due to expansions in technology and rising consumption of bread and bakery related products. However, the toxicity level of some bleach and stringent government regulations for usage of bleaching agent are restraining the growth of the global belching agent market.

Key participants of the global bleaching agent market include:

BASF SE, Christeyns, Clariant, Colgate-Palmolive Company., The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Hawkins, Inc., Kemira, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., The Clorox Company., Procter & Gamble. Unilever, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SHIJIAZHUANG XINLONGWEI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Shouguang Tianwei Chemical Co., Ltd., Mabuhay Vinyl Corporation, LION Group, Inc.

The global bleaching agent market is geographically segmented into:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America & Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific owing to rising demand from emerging economies, the large concentration of population rising demand from various end-user industries.

The report analyses the bleaching agent market based on type, form and end-user industry and geography. Based on the type, the global bleaching agent market is segmented into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide and others. The chlorine-based bleaching agent segment accounted for largest market share during the forecast period owing to its large-scale application in the production of calcium and sodium hypochlorite, which is mostly used as a purifier in wastewater treatment.

By end user industry, the global bleaching agent market is segmented into:

· Electrical and Electronics

· Water Treatment

· Construction

· Pulp and Paper

· Textile

· Healthcare And

· Food & Beverage

Among these segments, the pulp & paper industry is expected to register highest CAGR, mainly due to increasing demand from the pulp & paper industry. Moreover, the pulp & paper industry is the largest consumer of the bleaching chemicals.