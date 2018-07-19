Manual Bearing Puller Market Share, Regionalwise Analysis of Key Players and Forecast Report 2017-2022

The Global Manual Bearing Puller Market is expected to display majestic growth at a rising CAGR in forthcoming period. The Manual Bearing Puller market is observing rapid growth because of an augmented need to remove bearing sets from a machine shaft or from a blind bearing hole. A practical application is that of removing bearing sets from a rotating shaft of a cars transmission and the hardest part here is the tools used here are harder than the bolts they are used on. This ensures the tools do not break on use with the bolts.

The Manual Bearing Puller are generally hand-powered and use handle on the turn screw or are hand-powered with a hex male screw to turn sockets. Some bearing pullers are hydraulically powered using a hydraulic-powered piston which presses against a shaft-end the bearing is on. There are some instances of small-bore pistons that are needed for horse power motors and fishing reels. The puller has arms with extensions that grips the inner race of the shaft with outer race not secured well on the bearing assembly. There include three types of bearing pullers including bearing splitter plates, two and three arm bearing pullers and internal pullers.

Bearing splitter plates are the most popular bearing puller in use and they are the push and pop type comprising of two half plates with a hole in the center and a simultaneous upward and downward thrust will get the job done. A gear or hub at the back end of the bearing gives the downward thrust of the piston some leverage that maximizes the thrusting ratio.

Two and three arm pullers are the most popular amongst the pullers in use today have curved arms that get a better grip on the bearings race and pushes on shaft top and arms and fingers are interchangeable. Internal bearing pullers are made to extract a bearing set, a busing or a bronze sleeve from a blind hole. They are dent pullers and have a notch at the side of the shaft that moves the piston up and down.

Segmentation of Manual Bearing Puller market by type includes two-arm, three –arm and others. Segmentation of manual bearing puller battery by applications includes automobile industry, equipment manufacturing industry and maintenance and others.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Manual Bearing Puller Market Report

BEGA SPECIAL TOOLS

ENERPAC

Larzep

PROTO

SAM OUTILLAGE

SKF Maintenance and Lubrication Products

SPX Hydraulic Technologies

STAHLWILLE

Zinko Hydraulic Jack

FACOM

GEDORE Tool Center KG

GRIPHOLD ENGINEERING

Hazet

Holmatro Industrial Equipment BV

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Two-Arm

Three-Arm

Other

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Automobile Industry

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Maintenance

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Manual Bearing Puller in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

