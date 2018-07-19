Isolation Transformers Market Research Trends, Outlook, Upcoming Strategies and Advancements To 2022

Global Isolation Transformers Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Isolation transformers are electromagnetic devices that convert alternating current (AC) electrical energy from primary to secondary side while isolating the powered device from the power source. It provides the galvanic isolation in the electrical system. They are known to work as step-down transformers or step-up transformer and operates with a turns ratio, that is primary and secondary voltage values are equal. The isolation transformers are exclusively used in various electrical devices like specific industry power electronic devices, computers, or measurement devices.

Isolation Transformers Market is segmented based on the power supply, frequency, construction type, electrostatic shield type, applications, end users, and region. A Power supply such as 380 V and 220 V classify the market. Frequencies such as High Frequency, Low Frequency, and Intermediate Frequency classify Isolation Transformers Market. Construction type such as Three-Phase Isolation Transformer and Single-Phase Isolation Transformer classify Isolation Transformers Industry.

Electrostatic shields types such as Triple Electrostatic Shield, Double Electrostatic Shield, and Single Electrostatic Shield classify Isolation Transformers Market. Applications into Medical Equipment, Vacuum Tube Radio, Oscilloscope, and others classify this industry. End users into Automobile Industry, Healthcare Industry, Aerospace Industry, Consumer Industry, and others classify Isolation Transformers Market. The market is segmented geographically Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of Isolation Transformers Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, growing number of electricity consuming sectors, and rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries. China, India, Thailand, and Australia are the major consumers of the market in this region. North America and Europe follow suit.

The key players of Isolation Transformers Market are MCI Transformer, Johnson Electric Coil Company, ATL Transformers Ltd., Airlink Transformers Australia, Lundahl Transformers, Thomas & Betts Limited, ABB, NORATEL, and RBaker. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

