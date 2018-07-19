End of Lease Cleaning Services Now Offered by Melbourne Bond Back Cleaning

Professionals recommend that homeowners should have their carpets professionally cleaned every six to 12 months, especially because carpets are known to retain great amounts of residue, including dirt, pet hair, and dust. When cleaning companies take care of carpets, they are able to eliminate grime that a vacuum cleaner cannot reach.

Homeowners in need of carpet cleaning services have been consulting the professionals at Australia-based Melbourne Bond Back Cleaning. Due to the company’s reputation for high quality service and excellent results, clients are assured that all problems and stains concerning their carpet can be taken care of speedily and professionally.

The Melbourne Bond Back Cleaning team has a substantial services portfolio that includes carpet steam cleaning, carpet dry cleaning, carpet protection, leather cleaning, and rug cleaning. The carpet cleaning business has been pleased to announce a new addition to their services, end of lease cleaning.

End of lease cleaning, viewable at https://www.melbournebondbackcleaning.com.au/ , is ideal for customers moving out of rented properties around the Melbourne area. This particular cleaning service is done systematically, following a series of steps to ensure that every inch of the home is covered nowhere is overlooked.

“[Our new end of lease cleaning service means that] we will clean your place from the perspective of both landlords and real estate agents…[so] that you will have no problem in recovering your bond,” pledge the carpet cleaning experts.

The cleaning team uses only the highest quality, eco-friendly cleaning products and technology and is constantly improving all provided services. There are absolutely no hidden costs, and the total provided reflects all machinery, products, and labor.

Melbourne Bond Back Cleaning caters to the entire Melbourne area and are available 7 days a week, even at short notice. Clients can contact the cleaners by email or phone at any hour. The company offers no obligation online quotes, so customers only need to complete a form detailing all services needed and wait for a response.

About Melbourne Bond Back Cleaning

