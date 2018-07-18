Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2022

Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period. Metal coatings play an important role in building design and construction. Metal powder coating is significantly preferred for a superior, long lasting and gives a more durable finish. Due to advantages such as durability, scratch resistance, anti-rust, unlimited range of colors, glosses and textures and finishes powder coating is of much use in architectural applications.

Commercially, powder coating for architectural applications offer environment friendly solutions and meets international specifications. It also offers advantages over liquid paint, anodizing and PVDF. Driving factors responsible for the growth of Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market includes demand from construction sector to ensure rust proof steel material used in building construction. Also, the demand for durability and availability of various finishes and colors adds to the growth of Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market. Moreover, recent advances in polyester and fluoropolymer powders qualify for the powder coatings to contend with liquid architectural coatings in resistance to fading, durability and wear and tear due to external weather.

Geographically, the Powder Coating for Architectural Application Industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. In the U.S. liquid fluoropolymer coatings are preferred for construction of commercial windows, curtain walls, building panels and other architectural elements and this is due to custom-color and small batching capabilities. Hence, the U.S market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. APAC market is expected to gain a significant growth due to customized features offered. Europe market is also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period due to call for efficient and durable construction. MEA market is anticipated to witness a higher growth due to anticipation for efficient construction and related activities.

The key players in the Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market include RPM international, Valspar Corporation, Axalta, American Powder Coatings, TIGER Drylac, 3M, IFS Coatings, Masco, Nortek Powder Coating, Erie Powder Coatings, Hentzen Coatings, Cardinal Paint, Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) and Trimite Powders.

Market Segment:

Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta(Dupont)

Valspar Corporation

RPM International

American Powder Coatings…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gerneral Powder Coating

Functional Powder Coating

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Powder Coating for Architectural Application for each application, including

Wall

Door & Window

Others

Table of Contents

1 Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powder Coating for Architectural Application

1.2 Powder Coating for Architectural Application Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Gerneral Powder Coating

1.2.4 Functional Powder Coating

1.3 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Segment by Application

1.3.1 Powder Coating for Architectural Application Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Door & Window

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Powder Coating for Architectural Application (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Powder Coating for Architectural Application Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Powder Coating for Architectural Application Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Powder Coating for Architectural Application Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion