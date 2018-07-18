Overview of Automation Precision Stage Manufacturer and supplier in Korea -Jaewon
There is JAEWON in the center of the fourth industrial revolution for the bright future of mankind. Our company is a technology innovative Company that specializes in the development & production of robots and precision stages for manufacturing. Our main product, precision Stage, is a precise measuring instrument that is used for precise positioning of objects in LCD, LED, OLED, AMOLED display and semiconductor manufacturing process and various inspection processes. Not only plays a key role in improving quality and productivity, but is also used in precision machinery such as 3D rigs for optical, medical, and broadcasting applications.
Super slim X-Axis
Part Number MA-B-C
• A :Axis
• B : Table size
• C :Height
Product Features
• Super slim Auto Stage
• Increase accuracy
• We can provide other customizing Products
• Minimize backlash & Precision design
• Selectable servo or step motor
Precautions
• The product may malfunction due to external act and force.
• Attaching the wrong part or attaching too much force may adversely affect the drive part.
• When used above the maximum speed, the product life can be shortened.
• Exceeding the travel range may damage the product.
Linear Stage
Part Number
MA-BC-D
• A: Axis
• B: Table Size
• C : Motor Type ( A : 2 Phases Step Motor. B : 5 Phases Step Motor , S : Servo Motor , C : Mechanism )
• D : Sensor Position ( L Left . R : Right )
Product Features
• Standard X, Y. Z Axis Stage
• Minimize backlash & Precision design
• increase accuracy
• Selectable Servo or Step motor
• We can provide other customizing
Precautions
• The product may malfunction due to external impact and force. Attaching the wrong part or attaching too much force may adverse& affect the drive part.
• When used above the maximum speed, the product life can be shortened.
• Exceeding the travel range may damage the product.
