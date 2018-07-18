Multimedia Chipset Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Cirrus Logic Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), DSP Group, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), are the leading providers of multimedia chipset solution in the global market. The growing demand for internet protocol television is one of the main driving factors of the Multimedia Chipset Market growth. With the high-speed internet connectivity, IPTV is gaining a momentum among the users.

On Jan 9, 2018, Qualcomm Incorporated introduced a low power Bluetooth system on chip QCC5100 series, which is designed to reduce power consumption by up to 65%. This series helps to meet the customer’s demand for extended battery life and high audio quality in wireless audio devices. This series offers an improved low power, high-performance quad-core processing capabilities that support customers to build new life-enhancing, feature-rich devices.

On Jul 06, 2017, Cirrus Logic introduced a development kit for Alexa Voice Service that can boost the smart speakers and smart home applications including hands-free portable speakers, voice controlled devices, and networked speakers.

On Oct. 03, 2017, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. introduced AMD Embedded Radeon E9170 Series graphics processing unit. The GPU is with premium graphics and expanded display capabilities and available with multi-chip module format, which is integrated with memory. This core graphics technology is ideal for delivering crystal clear resolution and a stunning and seamless 4K experience across multiple displays.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Baidu, Inc. went into the collaboration to optimize software for AMD Radeon Instinct graphics processing unit. The companies are delivering an open ecosystem to meet the growing demand for datacenter workloads among organization and provide more intelligent human-computer interaction.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global multimedia chipset market are NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Realtek Semiconductor Corp (Taiwan), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Cirrus Logic Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), DSP Group, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Marvell Technology Group, Limited (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Actions Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global multimedia chipset market appears to be extremely competitive. In order to target, segment, and position their sensors into the global market and to drive the market growth, the companies have to come up with the advanced technology solution to maintain themselves into the competitive landscape. The market leaders are investing in research and development for innovating their products continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and cost-effective product portfolio.

Regional Analysis

The global multimedia chipset market is studied for the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America, the multimedia chipset market is gaining the highest market growth due to the increasing demand for graphics chipsets, used for delivering high definition picture quality on the system, are propelling the multimedia chipset market growth. Whereas, European countries are emerging as multimedia chipset markets due to the increasing demand for high-quality audio chipsets used in speakers and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India, are some of the leading regions in the globe in terms of market share.

Global Multimedia Chipset Market Segmentation:

The global multimedia chipset market is segmented into type, application, end users, and region. The type is sub-segmented into audio chipsets, graphics chipsets, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into digital cable TV, set-top box & IPTV, home media players, handheld devices, and others. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global multimedia chipset market is expected to grow at USD ~30 billion by the year 2023 at a CAGR of ~6%.

