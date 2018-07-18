JDA Launches “JDA Luminate” Next-Generation SaaS and Digital Edge Solutions

JDA Luminate innovations raise the bar across supply chain and retail planning for execution and delivery to drive better customer experiences

Delhi, India – July 18, 2018 – JDA Software, Inc. recently announced JDA® Luminate™, a first-of-its-kind portfolio of next-generation solutions and core product enhancements. JDA Luminate is built on an open, cognitive, and connected platform that embraces digital edge technologies such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. Unveiled at JDA FOCUS 2018 in Orlando, USA, JDA Luminate offers an intelligent way to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and deliver seamless customer experiences.

“JDA Luminate solutions deliver a more cognitive, connected supply chain, which connects everything within and beyond our customers’ extended supply chain – data, systems, trading partners, machines, and networks – enabling them to make cognitive, actionable decisions,” said Desikan Madhavanur, executive vice president and chief development officer, JDA. “JDA Luminate is built on a unique platform that extends and enhances existing JDA applications, delivering better data, better science, better experiences and ultimately better business outcomes.”

JDA Luminate seamlessly turns real-time data into fast, profitable business decisions by connecting stores, distribution centers, logistics, and manufacturing in a digital network, matching demand and supply continuously, at every point of the supply chain. JDA Luminate uses edge technologies such as machine learning, AI, and social media, news, events and weather (SNEW) data to power a global supply chain network yielding greater customer insights, delivering better service, and driving competitive differentiation and revenue growth. JDA Luminate includes the integration of applications, enhancements to core JDA applications, inclusion of a global technology partner ecosystem and cutting-edge innovations, all supported, enabled and delivered by JDA.

With JDA Luminate, JDA is bringing to market new SaaS and Edge applications across the supply chain, retail planning, execution and delivery areas:

• JDA® Luminate™ Assortment: Enables fast, visual assortment development and hyper-localization, leveraging data science to identify unique customer signals driven by purchase behaviors, and to channel shopping preferences with the ability to predict product relevance by customer group and location and prescriptive inventory quantities for every location of the enterprise. This solution is an enhancement and renaming of JDA’s former JDA Retail.me solution.

• JDA® Luminate™ ControlTower: Builds upon real-time visibility across the extended supply chain, enabling cognitive insights across planning and execution, collaboration across multiple enterprises, combined with machine learning based prescriptive issue resolution.

• JDA® Luminate™ Demand: Develops highly accurate forecasts leveraging machine learning that leap beyond traditional forecasting algorithms while also including additional demand influencers like the impact of weather, social sentiment, news and local events.

• JDA® Luminate™ Factory: Delivers IoT-enabled collaborative production planning and scheduling that leverages predictive visibility and alerts, as well as prescriptive analytics, while respecting real-time constraints.

• JDA® Luminate™ Strategic Planning: Integrates dynamic demand, supply, financial, and new product launch data into one business view, and leverages machine learning-based segmentation, structured and unstructured data analysis, and self-tuning and predictive mechanisms for greater business insights and planning.

• JDA® Luminate™ StoreOptimizer: Delivers a holistic view of store events and operations by leveraging data to optimize workflows, simplifying decision-making for store associates and managers to unlock more time to focus on delivering excellent customer service.

• JDA® Luminate™ Supply: Uses external and internal supply signals to proactively identify and resolve supply issues. Leverages real-time sensing of external influences on supply (facilitated by alerts from SNEW, IoT and other digital signals), allowing systems to self-heal and make autonomous decisions to remediate supply risk and achieve higher service levels.

• JDA® Luminate™ Transport: Leverages enhanced real-time visibility and analytics to accurately predict disruptions to planned transportation, self-diagnose root causes to exceptions and correlate those events to impactful remediation. Over time, self-tuning mechanisms adapt solution quality to adjust to changes and prevent disruptions.

• JDA® Luminate™ Warehouse: Enables task optimization through AI and machine learning by bringing together actual work tasks, travel distance, task duration and completion time, coupled with real-time positioning of people, machines and inventory, resulting in balanced, prioritized and prescriptive tasks to eliminate congestion and improve completion throughput.

“JDA’s moonshot is the autonomous supply chain and we are building to that vision one product and one service at a time. JDA Luminate is a step forward in this journey” said Niranjan Thirumale, senior vice president and managing director, center of excellence. “JDA’s India Centers of Excellence at Bengaluru and Hyderabad play a critical role in the development and implementation of JDA Luminate solutions and provide continuous support to customers through the lifecycle of these products” added Niranjan.

JDA also recently unveiled a new world-class Experience Center at its world headquarters in Scottsdale that will showcase JDA Luminate, as well as new innovations in collaboration with JDA’s technology partner through mixed media, interactive experiences.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain provider powering today’s digital transformation. It helps companies optimize customer delivery to customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfil faster and more intelligently besides improving customer experiences and loyalty. Over 4,000 global customers use its unmatched end-to-end solutions portfolio to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution and profitably deliver to their customers. JDA Software’s world-class client roster includes 76 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

