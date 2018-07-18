Cystic Fibrosis Market 2018 Superior Growth at a CAGR of 13.5% with Top Industry Players by 2022

Extensive Study of Cystic Fibrosis Market Research Report is Included on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Cystic Fibrosis Market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Cystic Fibrosis Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global cystic fibrosis market is growing at a double digit CAGR. The major growth in the cystic fibrosis market was observed with the introduction of Kalydeco drug by Vertex pharmaceutical in 2012. There has been constant development of new drugs and therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis foundation (CFF) has always been in support of the companies involved in the research and development of the cystic fibrosis drugs. The financial support from CFF is influential in the growth of the cystic fibrosis market worldwide.

That being said, there are few hurdles as well in growth of this market. Currently there are approximately 1900 identified CFTR mutations that are responsible for the development of the disease condition. Many are yet to be identified. At present, treatments are available for nearly half the mutations. CF being the rare disease, and due to the limited information available, the extensive research is required. The research and development cost for the cystic fibrosis is very high leading to the massive prices of the end products. High cost of the drugs and treatments is one of the factors that hinder the growth of the cystic fibrosis market.

Cystic Fibrosis Market – Top Players

Some of the key players in this market are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Genentech, Pharmaxis, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Forest Laboratories and others.

Regional Outlook:

Cystic fibrosis can occur in both genders as well as in all ethnic groups and races. However the incidences of cystic fibrosis varies across the globe. Cystic fibrosis is more common among the Caucasians. Hence the disease is more prevalent in North America, Europe, and Australia. However cystic fibrosis can also affect Latinos, American Indians, African, and Middle Eastern population.

North America is one of the majorly affected region by the deadly disease cystic fibrosis. The United States is among the countries with highest incidence rates of cystic fibrosis. According to cystic fibrosis foundation, more than 30,000 patients are living with cystic fibrosis in the United States. Nearly, 1000 new cystic fibrosis cases are diagnosed each year. According to CFF’s national patient registry, the median age of the person with cystic fibrosis is currently 33.4 years. The average life expectancy of the CF patients has increased significantly as compared to the patients 30 years back.

European region is also largely affected by cystic fibrosis. According to European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS), considering the 26 major countries in Europe, more than 35,500 people were suffering from cystic fibrosis in 2014. Among the CF patients in Europe, 51.8% were adults with age 18 years or more and 48.2% were less than 18 years old. Countries like United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, and Bulgaria have the high birth prevalence of CF.

