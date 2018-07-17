Web Content Management Software Market – Opportunities in Future with Different Segments

Market Highlights:

Web content management software is a program that assists users in the maintenance, control, change and reassembly of the contents present on a web page without a prior knowledge of the programming or any mark-up language. The market is expected to reach nearly 12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by many factors such as growing integration of web content management with existing business technologies allowing the non-technical users to understand, write and publish the content through various channels like mobile, web and social media. Another factor that drives the growth of the market is adoption of smartphones and related mobile applications giving rise to complex and undesirable content on web pages.

The small and the medium enterprise segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These companies typically face the challenges of skilled personnel, budget limitations and low economies of scale to provide a cost effective portfolio. These challenges tends the companies to shift their existing business on a cloud based platform, which is dominating the market in terms of deployment. The cloud based platforms are initially costly to implement but later prove to be cost effective in terms of maintenance and subscription.

Major Key Players

The competitive landscape of web content management software is categorized into various key players and other emerging companies ranging from tier one to tier five. Some of the key players, Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc (U.S.) among others, constantly keep innovating and invest in research & development for a cost-effective portfolio.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the Web Content Management Software Market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The North America dominates this market with the highest market share and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to a large focus on research & development and quicker adoption of the newer technology. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are technologically advanced and hold most of the prominent key players in the web content management market, giving this region an advantage of domestication. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a huge presence of emerging companies in the field of electronics, software solutions, and software development. These companies drive the need of business efficiency and reduction in operational cost. On the other hand, Europe is one of the matured regions in this market, however, new software upgrades and web technology tend to drive the growth of web content management software in Europe.

Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services.

The web content management software can be deployed on cloud and premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The web content management software covers various industrial sectors; food and beverage, media & entertainment, retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, government and many more.

