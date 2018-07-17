This Security Specialist Suggests 5 Easy Steps to Secure a Home before Going on a Vacation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(July 14, 2018) – Nowadays, the incidence of theft is increasing in different parts of the world. Most homeowners these days fear a vacation. The reason is that even though it brings them happiness, they are concerned about the safety of their property. Many instances are taking place these days, where the belongings are robbed when the property owners or occupants of a property are away from the home for quite some days.

Understanding the concern of people, SCR suggests 5 easy steps to secure a home when on a vacation. The company with expertise in security cameras created a quick and easy guide on how you can secure your home before going on vacation by following these steps:

Install a monitored home security system: Studies with convicted burglars reveal that 60% of them avoid homes with security systems installed. When they see such a system, they move on to another property that is not armed. The company says “At SCR.com, we conducted some studies and created different guides and reviews to help you to secure your home”.

Make it less visible that no one is in the home: The Company also suggests that those leaving on a vacation should make sure that a person is appointed to collect the mails. If a burglar sees that the mails are not collected for long, he will identify that there is no body in home. Also, it is better to use a home automation system that permits switching on and off lights from a smartphone. It will give an illusion that somebody is in the home.

Valuable should be kept away from windows: When burglars get to see valuables through the windows, they are more likely to target a home without any family members. Also, the website says that they mostly target the master bedroom as they know that most homeowners keep their valuables in this room. So, it is suggested that the valuables should be kept in places that they cannot guess like in the soil of an artificial plant, inside books or inside a medicine bottle.

Someone to take care of the property: Apart from installing a Monitored home security system, it is better to handover the property to someone to take care. When the burglars see that there is someone visiting the property daily, they are less likely to break in.

Spare keys should be kept secure: Most homeowners keep the spare key in the flower pot, under rocks or mats. Burglars can easily identify these places. So, it is better to handover the spare keys to someone taking care of the property. Also, if there is a home security system, it is better to inform the password to the person, so that they can handle if the alarm is accidentally triggered.

About Security Camera Reviewer:

The purpose of SCR.com is to help people in securing their property. They guide people in choosing the right camera system as per their needs and they provide useful guides and resources concerning safety and security.

For more information, please visit https://securitycamerareviewer.com/learn/how-to-secure-your-home-while-youre-on-holiday/

###