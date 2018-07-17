Fragrance Ingredients Market Research Report by Size, Share, Trend, Key Players Review and Forecast

Market Overview:

Owing to never-ending quest of new fragrances, there has been growing demand of niche fragrances in the market. The power of social media influencers and celebrity endorsements primarily trigger the demand of perfumes and fragrance end-products. Gifting culture which includes buying for others offers opportunities for market growth of fragrance ingredients.

With changing lifestyle and evolving consumer preferences, strong performance of the retail sector, trend of product traceability and concerns over product safety have significantly resulted in growing demand of fragrance ingredients. With strong economic growth, emergence of a large and prosperous middle class population, increasing consumers’ cautiousness to spend along with high rates of migration from rural to urban areas has led to the influx of international retailers to the developing regions. Rising urbanization coupled with cheap labor force, high ranking in ease of doing business index, government incentives & policy support and rising disposable income has attracted international retailers to enter and expand in Asia Pacific and Latin American region and gain strong foothold in the market.

The trend of retail therapy including effortless, relaxing and ultimately enjoyable shopping is one of the major drivers boosting the sales of fragrance products. Most of the industrial players are entering in the supply-chain agreement with e-commerce players to boost their businesses as the e-commerce companies handle product sales through non-store channel and the industrial players choosing e-commerce channel of distribution save little cost on marketing. Investments by industrial players in strategic collaboration and strengthening the supply chain ensures a dependable stream of quality ingredients.

January 2017, Givaudan acquired Activ International, a provider of natural and organic flavors, marine extracts, seafood and vegetable based culinary solutions. The move will strengthen its global capabilities in natural flavour solutions.

November 2016, IFF entered into an agreement to acquire Fragrance Resources, privately-held, family-owned fragrance company. Fragrance Resources has facilities in Germany, North America, France, and China. The move will strengthen IFF’s market share.

May 2016, Givaudan acquired Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings from ConAgra for USD 340 million in order to strengthen its capabilities in integrated savoury solutions.

April 2016, Symrise aims to open sales offices and application-specific laboratories in Iran which will strengthen the Company’s presence in the Middle East.

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Fragrance Ingredients Market: Firmenich International SA (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel), Robertet Fragrances, Inc. (U.S.), and Mane SA (France).

