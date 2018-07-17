Light Control Switches Market Powering Up due to Increased Adoption
Detectamet Fully Detectable Pen Refill

Refilling your Detectamet pen housing is cost effective, kinder on the environment and now safer than ever. Through significant innovation and development, Detectamet are proud to introduce the latest evolution in refills, further minimising the risk of foreign body contamination.

• Fully detectable casing & tip
• EU & FDA Compliant – Food contact safe.
• Cost effective and kinder to the environment.
• Blue & black standard inks available with red & green to follow.
• Will replace stainless steel cartridges in all standard retractable pens from Q3 2018.

Request your sample or order now at www.metal-detectable-products.com

