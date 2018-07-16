WLAN Market – Opportunities in Future with Different Segments

Market Highlights:

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global market of WLAN appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These Players invest heavily in the R&D to develop WLAN technologies that will meet the increasing demand on a completely different level compared to their competition. These vendors are constantly bringing innovations in the WLAN market. Demand for digital transformation is constantly growing and is not predicted to slow down at any time soon. Aruba Networks is considered to be the second biggest vendor in the WLAN market whereas, Cisco Systems leads the global WLAN market.

WLAN or wireless local area network is a type of network which allows one or more devices to connect using a wireless distribution method. In the 21st century, WLAN has wide application and is currently used in every possible industry which runs or uses information technological products or services. WLAN allows devices to connect on WAN and explore. Market of WLAN has been growing with the evolution of the computers and media devices and now WLAN is not only used in computers but there are various applications which uses WLAN.

News:

Acquisition of Ruckus Wireless by Brocade Communications Systems:

This acquisition of California based Ruckus Wireless represents the strategic decision making of Brocade Communications to support and endure changing requirements of the digital ecosystem. This is a welcome step in improvising the portfolio of storage networking and IP networking products of the organization coupled with highly efficient wireless hardware and software products.

Microsoft led ‘Super Wi-Fi Project’ with D-Link:

Microsoft has partnered with D-Link to revolutionize global digitalization scenario by providing access to network in underdeveloped areas. The project aims at utilizing untapped lower frequency bandwidth which travels further than the higher frequency ones and is based on the latest 802. 11af prototype.

Major Key Players

Cisco (U.S.),

Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

HP (U.S.),

Ruckus Wireless (U.S.),

Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.),

Aerohive Networks (U.S.),

Zebra Technologies (U.S.),

Netgear (U.S.),

Huawei (China),

D-Link (Taiwan), TP-Link (China) among others.

According to MRFR, The WLAN Market is expected to grow up to 33 Billion USD during forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Competitive Analysis

The market of WLAN appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. Accredited as global IT Hub owing to its technological advancements, North America is leading among the regional segments of market.- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. This region is the face of heavy industrialization and is adorned with IT companies using WLAN for various purposes. The second most dominating region of the market is Europe holds the second spot in the global WLAN market and is trailed by Asia Pacific (APAC). The Asia Pacific market has shown the steepest rise, in market growth authenticating the thriving demand fromof a persistently growing population. Other catalytic factors attributing the growth in Asia Pacific are significant investment in IT and Telecommunication sector, highest deployment of cloud services, etc.

