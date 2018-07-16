Wireless Connectivity Market 2018–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2022

Market Scenario:

Wireless connectivity is a technology used to connect various consume and electronic devices. The information or the data are transferred in the form of data packets with the help of technology like Bluetooth, radio frequencies, internet and others. Besides this, the wireless connectivity also required in the application that are used by numerous IoT devices to enable the access points through data transfer and communication among all the devices. Therefore, growing demand of internet of thing (IoT) and increasing demand of cloud computing are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

The increasing demand of wearable device applications is also adding fuel to the Wireless Connectivity Market. Whereas, the major shift from 3G to 4G connectivity is also expected to drive the wireless connectivity market globally. According the recent study the low power wide area network is evolving and growing rapidly. Various telecom companies have come up with solution such as NB-IoT which are considered as one the optimum enterprise solution. These solution benefits the enterprises by lowering the operating consumption cost.

The global wireless connectivity market is expected to grow from USD14.5 Billion in 2016 to USD 30.4 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 10.9%. The growth of this market can be constrained by the factors such as the security issues faced by the customers for protection of data and lack of uniform communication protocol. Whereas, increase in the need of cross domain applications can open up some opportunities for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of wireless connectivity, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud start-ups in the region which is followed by the Europe and Asia pacific. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow due to the increase in investments in the internet of things in the various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare and transportation among others. Increase in the number of mobile user and of numerous wearable devices will expected to contribute for the growth of the wireless connectivity market.

North America region is expected to hold a highest market share with the existence of early technology adopters in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the wireless connectivity market and the internet connections.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Wireless connectivity market are – Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated. (U.S.), Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. (U.S.), Nexcom International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Bernafon Canada Ltd. (Canada), Intel Corporation. (U.S.) and MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Segments:

The Global Wireless connectivity market has been segmented on the basis of technology, deployment and applications. Technology comprises of Bluetooth, WI-Fi, GPS, ultra wide band, cellular and others. Deployment includes control devices, gateways, cloud and others. Applications include healthcare, public safety, wearable devices, energy, automotive, consumer electronics and others.

Intended Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Software providers

Component providers

Manufacturers of electronic devices

Investors

Industrial end users

Research institutes

