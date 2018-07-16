Pediatric Oncology Conferences

Global Embedded Display Market Report 2018- Andersdx, Avnet Inc., Esterel Technologies Sa, Multitouch Ltd, Planar Systems
Dear Team,
Greetings from Pediatric Oncology Congress 2018!!!
We are glad to inform you that we are organizing a conference based on Pediatric Oncology and its prevention with CME credits on November 12-13, 2018 at Lisbon, Portugal. In this regards we would like to share certain information regarding the event that we have various renowned professor and researchers who are going to share this common platform to deliver their research work with us.
So we would like to invite you to be a part of this prestigious event as speakers/ Delegates/ collaborators (Sponsor/Exhibitor).
Kindly visit our website for more information: https://pediatriconcology.pediatricsconferences.com
You can contact us at: pediatriconcology@mail.uk
Regards
Sharon Williams
Program Director
Pediatric Oncology Congress
Email id : pediatriconcology@mail.uk

