Network-Attached Storage Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is trending in North America region. Network Attached Storage Market provides file level storage and access to files as it uses multiple disks to store files. One of the main advantages of network attached storage is its simplicity of setup. Moreover, the NAS is connected to the network storage rather than to a server. The NAS devices uses Linux operating system, eliminating the licensing costs associated with other operating systems. In addition, NAS devices support both Common Internet File System as well as Network File System and are completely compatible with windows, Mac, Linux and UNIX clients. Owing to this, no specialized IT knowledge is required to ensure cross platform compatibility.

The study indicates that most of the NAS device contains high-end, high-speed drives as part of the price. However, the companies can save money by purchasing just the NAS enclosure without the drives, giving them the intelligence and management interface with no storage. Thus, a set of cheap drives can then be added, whose performance could vary greatly.

The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is growing rapidly over 20.2 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $44.96 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation

The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market has been segmented on the basis of Access type, end -users and region. The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is highly centralized with the integration of high performance backup and restore capability and device sharing, several performance issues can be alleviated. These include performance degradation, shrinking backup windows, and extended downtime periods. However, the increase in the overall backup operation efficiency with server-less backup offered by network attached storage systems architecture is fueling the growth of the residential segment of the global network attached storage market

Key Players

The prominent players in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market – NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan), Buffalo Americas (US), Seagate Technology PLC. (US), Dell EMC (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan) and NetApp, Inc. (US) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market as the storage devices & systems market in this region is registering year-on-year growth, where devices such as Network Attached Storage (NAS) are gaining momentum. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market for Network-Attached Storage (NAS) solutions during the forecast period. All companies with SMB, NAS devices seemed to be going after a slightly different audience and highlighting different features. However, it’s more like taking the best of the expensive features from high-end offerings and modifying them for smaller devices, which is a very good thing for small business buyers.

